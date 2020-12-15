ModernGhanalogo

15.12.2020 General News

Sunyani MCE congratulates Akufo-Addo

By Richard Kofi Boahen
The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Justina Owusu Banahene, says the renewal of President Akufo-Addo’s term of office by Ghanaians is a clear indication of the confidence they have in him.

It also signals the acceptance of the several pro-poor policies such as the Free SHS, One-District, One-Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), among others, which have long term positive effects on the country’s socio-economic development.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo in his second term will continue to pursue programmes and policies that will inure to the benefit of the larger population and further strengthen the country’s democratic institutions to enable them better function.

“The outcome of the just-ended elections will pave the way for the President to continue the excellent programs and policies to better the lot of people as well as undertake some reforms to reinforce the democratic institutions to discharge their duties as expected.”

Ms. Justina Owusu Banahene was speaking to the media after joining members of the Goshen Methodist Society at Abesim near Sunyani to thank God for a successful and peaceful elections.

The Sunyani MCE congratulated the President to secure his second term bid as well as all Members of Parliament-elect, wished them well and asked for God’s guidance and blessings for them and their families.

She commended the people of Sunyani and the Bono region as a whole for the maturity and diligence they exhibited before, during and after the elections and also encouraged the media to continue playing its role.

