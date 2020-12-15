Two NGOs donate sports equipment to UENR

Forsports Foundation and Godfred Donsah Foundation, two Sunyani-based Non-Governmental Organisations which focus on using sports for social development and community cohesion, have donated assorted sports equipment to the Sports Department of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER).

Items donated included sets of jerseys, footballs, shin guards, track-suits tops, and goalkeepers’ gloves, amongst others.

Through some of its sponsors – Macron SpA-Italy and Umbro United Kingdom – the two organisations donated the items as part of their outreach programmes to support the university and also recruit volunteers for the organisations’ work in Sunyani and its environs.

Making the presentation, the Executive Director of Godfred Donsah Foundation, Hannah Kyeremaa Donsah, thanked management of Forsports Foundation for collaborating with her outfit to reach out to the university in this direction.

She said her organisation, which is named after her brother who plays for Italian Serie ‘A’ Club Bologna F.C and currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor, will make conscious efforts at promoting sports at UENR.

She also announced plans by her Foundation to partner UENR to set up an Early Childhood Development Centre to help provide solid education for kids in the area.

Three senior officials from the Sports Directorate of UENR namely; Ebenezer K. Armoh, Kate Afram, and Simon Bosomtwe received the items on behalf of the university.

Also present during the presentation were Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Esq, a Trustee of Forsports Foundation; Christopher Forsythe, Founder of Forsports Foundation and Desmond Gyasi, Member of the Management Team of Godfred Donsah Foundation.