ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.12.2020 Regional News

$1m per constituency: It is never true we are just into toilet construction---Middle Belt Authority

By Isaac Amoah-Asare
$1m per constituency: It is never true we are just into toilet construction---Middle Belt Authority
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Live Reports

The Middle Belt Development Authority has denied the assertion that the $1m per constituency is just into the construction of toilet facilities as against the other pressing developmental projects expected to be done.

Rather, the Authority is of the view that there is nothing wrong with helping to improve sanitation challenges in most communities.

Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo, the Eastern Regional Director of the Authority in an interview with the media as part of mass distribution of face masks and hand sanitizers in Koforidua, Nkurakan, and other major communities to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to the assertion, Mr. Alolo emphasised that the Authority, since starting operations over 3 years ago has undertaken numerous projects across the country.

He revealed that over 1,000 projects have been earmarked in the region with most of them completed and several others in different stages of completion.

He mentioned construction and rehabilitation of health centres, construction of school blocks and staff bungalows, construction of police station, provision of potable water, upgrading of roads, and among many other projects as some achievements of his outfit in the region.

According to Mr. Alhassan Alolo, the $1m per constituency has been a great relief to most Ghanaians as every constituency within the country has one way or the other benefit from the policy in terms of developmental projects.

The Authority has constructed many ultra-modern W/C toilet facilities and water projects across the country under the "Water for All" project aimed to ensure every Ghanaian has access to potable drinking water.

---Nsemgh.com

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Ahafo House of Chiefs commend security officials for peaceful 2020 elections
14.12.2020 | Regional News
CGIA Network Ghana inaugurates a new board
14.12.2020 | Regional News
Farouk Aliu Mahama holds Islamic thanksgiving after parliamentary victory
14.12.2020 | Regional News
Annual Obuasi trade show set for 21st December 2020
14.12.2020 | Regional News
Kumasi: No Business As Usual passes out over 500 trainees
14.12.2020 | Regional News
Rising Democrats congratulates ABA Fuseini, MP-Elect for Sagnarigu constituency
12.12.2020 | Regional News
Kumasi: Phase III of disinfection of Airports commence ahead of Christmas holidays
12.12.2020 | Regional News
KCCR gets support from staff of Anglogold Ashanti
10.12.2020 | Regional News
Come out and vote massively for NPP tomorrow---Chairman Nurudeen urges
06.12.2020 | Regional News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Sene West Parliamentary election yet to be finalized – EC
14 hours ago

Savannah Region: Police block DCE from allegedly moving gov'...
16 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line