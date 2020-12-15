I've a leaked audio of Gbevlo Lartey; don't dare try to destroy this country or you shall die first — Ken Agyapong fumes

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has sent a strong caution to former National Security Coordinator under previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Colonel Gbevlo Lartey to desist from any action that will undermine the peace of the country.

He said he has a leaked audio recording of Gbevlo Lartey allegedly planning to disturb the country's peace.

"Try anything funny in this country, and let's see who dies first".

According to the loudmouth politician, Gbevlo Lartey is alleged to have said in the leaked audio that the battle has just begun and the revolution has just started.

Honourable Kennedy Agyapong who got incensed by the alleged comments on the audio stated, "Ghana is a beautiful country and we shall not allow anyone to destroy this country for us."

Speaking to Kwaku Annan on the 'Seat Show' on his Net2 TV on Monday 14th December, 2020, the Assin Central MP advise Ghanaians "to be careful not to buy into the diabolic plans of some few greedy people in Ghana."

He added that, "should anyone come to tell you to go out and misbehave or cause any trouble, please ask those persons to allow their children to join and also they should lead the fight."

Mr Agyapong alleged that in all the diabolic plans of the NDC, "you find Akamba and Baba Jamal. Baba, you're my friend but, if you try to threaten the peace of Ghana, we shall see whether you're a friend or not."

The lawmaker stressed that the modus operandi of the NDC to trouble our peaceful country will flop. "Ghanaians should be rest assured that, Nana Akufo-Addo would protect the country so Ghanaians can go about their normal duties."