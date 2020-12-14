Ahafo House of Chiefs commend security officials for peaceful 2020 elections

Listen to article

The President of Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Adu Baah (II), has commended security services for ensuring peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections in the region.

Speaking on his general assessment aftermath of the December 7th polls, he attributed his position to the fact that the region did not record major violence cases as compared to some years back which made people tagged the region as election violence-prone.

He explained that the police, military, fire service, immigration service, and the rest instituted and implemented proactive and reactive measures to combat people with ideas of fomenting violence in the course of the exercise.

According to Nana Adu Baah II who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Council the managers of the security services ensured that the presence of their personnel was felt at the 779 polling stations in the region for voters and others to respect the electoral processes to avoid violence.

He mentioned, all the six constituencies (Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North, and Asunafo South) forming Ahafo Region experienced the presence of both police and military patrol teams ensuring that the expected atmosphere existed for the exercise.

He added that security services made themselves available after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo as President-elect to ensure that New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters jubilate in modesty to avert any form of violence.

" We had few skirmishes at some polling stations but they were quickly solved by our eminent security personnel and EC officials making those areas violent-free " Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President stated.

Nana Adu Baah II applauded the Ahafo Regional Police Command headed by DCOP Dr. Ernest Kwabena Owusu and other security personnel who were imported into the region to help have peaceful elections.

He hinted that the creation of the region which brought to being the Regional Police Command has played a vital role in this year's elections because now the region can now boost of adequate and well-equipped security personnel.

"Our (chiefs) tour made us noticed that this year's elections in Ahafo had been unique and the finest," he said.