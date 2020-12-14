ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.12.2020 Regional News

Ahafo House of Chiefs commend security officials for peaceful 2020 elections

By Sammy Asare || Ahafo Region
Ahafo House of Chiefs commend security officials for peaceful 2020 elections
Listen to article
Live Reports

The President of Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Adu Baah (II), has commended security services for ensuring peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections in the region.

Speaking on his general assessment aftermath of the December 7th polls, he attributed his position to the fact that the region did not record major violence cases as compared to some years back which made people tagged the region as election violence-prone.

He explained that the police, military, fire service, immigration service, and the rest instituted and implemented proactive and reactive measures to combat people with ideas of fomenting violence in the course of the exercise.

According to Nana Adu Baah II who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Council the managers of the security services ensured that the presence of their personnel was felt at the 779 polling stations in the region for voters and others to respect the electoral processes to avoid violence.

He mentioned, all the six constituencies (Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North, and Asunafo South) forming Ahafo Region experienced the presence of both police and military patrol teams ensuring that the expected atmosphere existed for the exercise.

He added that security services made themselves available after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo as President-elect to ensure that New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters jubilate in modesty to avert any form of violence.

" We had few skirmishes at some polling stations but they were quickly solved by our eminent security personnel and EC officials making those areas violent-free " Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President stated.

Nana Adu Baah II applauded the Ahafo Regional Police Command headed by DCOP Dr. Ernest Kwabena Owusu and other security personnel who were imported into the region to help have peaceful elections.

He hinted that the creation of the region which brought to being the Regional Police Command has played a vital role in this year's elections because now the region can now boost of adequate and well-equipped security personnel.

"Our (chiefs) tour made us noticed that this year's elections in Ahafo had been unique and the finest," he said.

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
CGIA Network Ghana inaugurates a new board
14.12.2020 | News
Farouk Aliu Mahama holds Islamic thanksgiving after parliamentary victory
14.12.2020 | News
Annual Obuasi trade show set for 21st December 2020
14.12.2020 | News
Kumasi: No Business As Usual passes out over 500 trainees
14.12.2020 | News
Rising Democrats congratulates ABA Fuseini, MP-Elect for Sagnarigu constituency
12.12.2020 | News
Kumasi: Phase III of disinfection of Airports commence ahead of Christmas holidays
12.12.2020 | News
KCCR gets support from staff of Anglogold Ashanti
10.12.2020 | News
Come out and vote massively for NPP tomorrow---Chairman Nurudeen urges
06.12.2020 | News
U/E/R: National Road Safety Authority targets crash-free election
06.12.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Sene West Parliamentary election yet to be finalized – EC
3 hours ago

Savannah Region: Police block DCE from allegedly moving gov'...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line