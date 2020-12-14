ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Regional News

CGIA Network Ghana inaugurates a new board

By Paul Frimpong
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The CGIA Network Ghana, one of many global member network of the CGIA Institute has announced the formation of its new Governing Board ahead of 2021.

The new Board for the network consist of seven members who are also supported by various committee chairpersons to carry out its mandate.

In a statement released announcing the formation of the new board, the President of the Network, Mr. Enoch S.K.O Wontumi, CGIA, is quoted as saying

“It’s a privilege for us to be given the opportunity to lead our network made of highly qualified and ethical professionals in the finance and investment management industry.”

“As a Network, we are committed to promoting the values represented by the CGIA charter designation; providing continuing education, supporting all CGIA members, and students, and upholding the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and integrity in the finance and investment management landscape in Ghana.”

The CGIA Institute is a globally recognized body of finance and investment professionals which provides the Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA®) designation. The Institute is headquartered in New York, USA

“The CGIA Institute’s charter programs is one of the fast-rising professional qualifications for the Finance & Investment Industry and is pursued by Finance and Investment professionals globally.

“And we are glad to see our Network in Ghana been involved in shaping the finance and investment management industry of Ghana since our inception two years ago” the statement said.

Kindly visit www.cgianetwork.org.gh to find out more about the programs and activities of the CGIA Network Ghana.

---CGIA Network Ghana

