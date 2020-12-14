ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.12.2020 Regional News

Farouk Aliu Mahama holds Islamic thanksgiving after parliamentary victory

By Abdul-Hanan
Farouk Aliu Mahama holds Islamic thanksgiving after parliamentary victory
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has held an Islamic thanksgiving service on Saturday, 12th December 2020 following his victory in the just-ended elections.

The occasion was to thank Almighty Allah [God] for renewing the mandate of President Akufo-Addo for another term to do more for Ghanaians.

There was also Quran recitation and special prayer in honor of his late father and former Vice President of Ghana Alhaji Aliu Mahama who served under the John Kuffour administration between 2001 and 2009.

Alhaji Farouk Mahama also thanked constituents for reposing confidence in him and voting massively for the NPP.

He also thanked Allah and the people of Yendi (Dagbon) for the peaceful conduct of the election in the area and Ghana at large.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Farouk Mahama also thanked the rank and file of the pay in the region, constituency executives and campaign team members, electoral areas coordinators, and polling station executives for their unflinching support.

According to him, he was confident I winning the seat taking into consideration the good works and projects which have improved the lives of the people.

Mr. Farouk Mahama, therefore, assured of more developments in the area under his tenure.

However, present at the thanksgiving service were former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama, Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Organizer Alhaji Rashid COP, constituency executives, and campaign team members.

1214202062918-swnaqecp5k-screenshot 20201214-110758 facebook

1214202062918-23041q5ddx-screenshot 20201214-110731 facebook

1214202062920-qulxoca443-screenshot 20201214-110816 facebook

1214202062921-0f730m4yxs-screenshot 20201214-110844 facebook

1214202062924-1h830o4aau-screenshot 20201214-110910 facebook

1214202062925-0e72xljwwr-screenshot 20201214-110928 facebook

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
CGIA Network Ghana inaugurates a new board
14.12.2020 | News
Annual Obuasi trade show set for 21st December 2020
14.12.2020 | News
Kumasi: No Business As Usual passes out over 500 entrepreneurs
14.12.2020 | News
Rising Democrats congratulates ABA Fuseini, MP-Elect for Sagnarigu constituency
12.12.2020 | News
Kumasi: Phase III of disinfection of Airports commence ahead of Christmas holidays
12.12.2020 | News
KCCR gets support from staff of Anglogold Ashanti
10.12.2020 | News
Come out and vote massively for NPP tomorrow---Chairman Nurudeen urges
06.12.2020 | News
U/E/R: National Road Safety Authority targets crash-free election
06.12.2020 | News
Political parties in Upper East sign peace accord for 2020 election
06.12.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Savannah Region: Police block DCE from allegedly moving gov'...
1 hour ago

Election 2020: NPP won Sefwi-Waiwso seat on merit — Secretar...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line