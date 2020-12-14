ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Social News

A\R: Police gun down suspected robber in gun battle at Asante Mampong

Police personnel at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region have killed a suspected robber on the Mampong-Ejura highway after engaging in a fierce gun battle.

The suspect was part of a six-member gang terrorising passengers between Woraso and Sataso stretch of the highway at about 8 pm on Saturday 12th December, 2020.

The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Boadu, said a patrol team rushed to the scene following a distress call.

The patrol team met the armed men with two wielding pump action guns with others holding cutlasses.

According to Mr Stephen Boadu, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet after the armed men engaged the police in a fierce gun battle, leaving him dead on the scene instantly.

The other suspects escaped into a nearby bush upon sensing danger.

---classfm

