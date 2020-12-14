ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Social News

Savannah Region: Police block DCE from allegedly moving gov't property to private residence

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Police in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of Savannah Region have stopped the District Chief Executive of the area, Lawal Tamimu from moving some items belonging to the assembly from his official residence to his private home.

According to the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Commander, ASP Degraft Armah Adjei, the incident occurred around 5pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

1214202043609-0g830n4ayt-sawla-tuna-kalba-incident-8.jpeg

1214202043609-wcsevihutp-sawla-tuna-kalba-incident-6.jpeg

The police commander said they rushed to the DCE’s official residence upon a tip-off and found him loading some assembly-labeled items into a Kia truck with registration number GS 3781-13.

The items included beds, mattresses, furniture, street lights, TV sets, and sound systems.

Though the police succeeded in preventing him, the District Chief Executive, Tamimu Lawal reigned verbal assaults on the commander, and the district BNI officers, calling them “corrupt, pro-NDC security personnel.”

1214202043610-nsjum8x432-sawla-tuna-kalba-incident-7.jpeg

1214202043610-ptkwo0a442-sawla-tuna-kalba-incident-5.jpeg

“The DCE verbally assaulted the district BNI officer and me, he called us corrupt, that we aid robberies and that we were in bed with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) just because we won’t let him take government property away,” ASP Degraft Armah Adjei said.

1214202043610-h40o2s6fey-sawla-tuna-kalba-incident-3.jpeg

“He even threatened to ensure we are transferred out of the district.”

ASP Armah Adjei stated that as long as he remains the police commander of the district, “no government or assembly property will be taken away by the DCE.”

1214202043610-n6jum8x432-sawla-tuna-kalba-incident-1.jpeg

Lawal Tamim

Vote of no confidence

The DCE, Tamimu Lawal was recently in the news after some Assembly Members of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District threatened to pass a vote of no confidence on him.

The over 20 aggrieved Assembly Members say the DCE has among other things failed to bring development to the place.

---citinewsroom

