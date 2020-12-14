ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Headlines

NPP Prestea Huni Valley thanks all for successful elections

By NPP Prestea Huni Valley
The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency and the party's Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 general elections Hon. Lawyer (Mrs.) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts wish to express our profound gratitude to all who supported the party in diverse ways before, during, and after the 2020 general elections.

We wish to specifically thank our hardworking Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, members, supporters, and sympathizers of our great party as well as all volunteer and identifiable groups who worked tirelessly day and night to put the party on the pedestal in the just-ended elections.

Though we were unable to achieve our main objective of winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the constituency we take consolation and pride in the overwhelming victory of President Akufo-Addo in the Presidential polls.

Let me take this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency the President on his well deserved victory and endorsement to continue with his massive developmental agenda for our dear nation. Congratulations once again Mr. President.

To our teeming party executives, supporters, sympathizers and footsoldiers, the road to 2024 starts from now, let us eschew all differences, put the past behind us, close our ranks and restrategize to recapture Prestea Huni Valley Constituency for our great party. It is possible, we can do it! let us do this together.

Thank you and may God bless us all.

Felix Kwame Quainoo (Acid)

NPP Communications

Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Bogoso.

