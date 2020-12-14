ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo fly to Côte d’Ivoire, Enroute Guinea, UK

President Nana Akufo-Addo left Ghana Sunday for a visit to neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire.

A statement from the Jubilee House and signed by Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, indicated he travelled to Côte d'Ivoire in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Alassane Ouattara, President-elect of Cote d'Ivoire. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for today in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

From Abidjan, Mr Akufo-Addo will leave to attend a similar event of the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Guinea, Professor Alpha Condé on Tuesday, December 15.

The President will then embark on a private visit to London, UK after the ceremony in Guinea.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway who is also the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is not too clear when he will be back to Ghana.

He himself is scheduled to be sworn-in for his second term come January 7, 2021 after winning Ghana’s just-ended election.

In the absence of President Akufo-Addo however, Vice President Bawumia will act as President in consonance with the provisions of Ghana’s Constitution.

---Daily Guide

