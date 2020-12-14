Sexual gender based violence: Stop putting pressure on Police for home settlement - family members told

Listen to article

Director of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Chief Superintendent Owusuaa Kyeremeh, says family members should desist from interfering in the prosecution process of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) issues.

According to her, the interference by family members to settle SGBV issues at home largely thwarts efforts by DOVVSU and that continuously increases gender based violence in the communities.

In an interview at the climax of the 16 days activism against SGBV organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with art exhibition, Ms Owusuaa Kyeremeh, lamented over the low interest to pursue SGBV cases in court by family members.

She said families of victims mostly mount pressure on the police to allow for home settlement and that must stop.

She stated that although the law permits some minor issues for home settlement, it excludes rape and defilement offences.

"People can decide that through counselling they can resolve their own issues at home but there are serious offences like rape and defilement, you can not settle them at home, and so when they come to the police station and we insist that it must be taken to court some of them even move out of their localities. And in most cases that we pushed the cases to court, we get there and survivors and complainants are nowhere to be found."

A situation she described as worrying.

She emphasized, that the fight against gender based violence is a mandate for all, including community members.

"Alot of people have the misconception that gender based violence can be eradicated by police alone. It's not possible. Eradicating gender based violence is a mandate for all of us. We as police we have our role to play, the media have their role to play and the public have a role to play."

"We are all in this together so they should not expect that it has to be done by one individual, institution or a sector of the population," she stated.

She however urged family members to desist from putting pressure on the police to allow for home settlement.

"Family members should desist from coming to the police to put pressure for them to go back home and resolve," she said.

According to her, the public needs to reorient themselves in terms of traditional values that impact negatively on human rights of women and children and the vulnerable.

Speaking on the 16 days activism, she noted that it is important to bring attention to issues of sexual gender based violence although it's not limited to the 16 days.

"There is the need to have specific time frame to bring people on board to create awareness to make people realize the need for us to deal with the issues of SGBV.

The 16 days activism aims at bringing awareness to the seriousness of the issue of violence against women and men in general.