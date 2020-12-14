Celebrate in moderation—Bantama A/G Pastor cautions supporters of election 2020 winners

Listen to article

The Head Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church, Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis Rev. Dominic Owusu has cautioned supporters of winners of elections 2020 to celebrate in moderation.

This, according to Rev Dominic Owusu, would not provoke and inflame passions in the aftermath of the elections adding that ''elections 2020 has come and gone, election 2020 is now history, celebrate in moderation and also be circumspect as you jubilate. Let’s now think about Ghana now because we have only one country called Ghana; we must work together to develop the nation.''

Delivering a sermon on Sunday, December 13, 2020, under the theme ‘’let peace prevail’’, Rev Owusu indicated that ''it's time we put off party T-shirts and flags and hoist Ghana flags to ensure national cohesion so that there will be unity, stability, and uniformity to consolidate national development.''

Use conciliatory language

Rev. Dominic Owusu appealed reminded Ghanaians that in celebrating their victories, care must be taken so as not to step on the toes of anyone but ensure a win-win outcome for a united and stable Ghana.

Hs said, “it is for this reason that I call on all, especially those prominent politicians to desist from those hate, tribal and unguarded comments. Let’s eschew conflicts and politics of invectives that could undermine the peace in the country.

Rev Dominic Owusu explained that such unfortunate utterances worsened the already existing threat to the unity of the nation, stressing that “all divisive comments must cease if we intend to make any progress in our attempt to ensure national cohesion.”

He cautioned the media, especially the electronic, to ensure that those who phoned into their programmes did not disturb the peace in the country and also stop them from using intemperate languages.

Political Parties

Rev Owusu advised those who thinks they’ve been cheated to seek redress at appropriate forum for justice adding that ''Ghana needs peace to progress as one people''.

He appealed to all political parties, their leaders and supporters and all citizens to live in peace and refrain from all activities that can disturb the peace of our dear nation.

He said elections were to deepen democracy by giving the citizenry the opportunity to choose a leader to champion development and not an avenue for fighting.

He said peace remained a precondition for rapid socio-economic development and underscored the need for citizens to be advocates of peace after polls and called on all Ghanaians to do everything in their power to maintain the enviable reputation being established so far as one of Africa’s leading countries whose democratic development is a shining path for others to follow.

The Man of God also appealed to all Citizens to uphold the highest and noblest of ethics and good conduct, and of course, to observe religiously all the COVID – 19 hygienic protocols and prayed that all stay safe to serve God and Country.

---OtecfmGhana.com