Election 2020: GJA applaud media; calls on public to defend journalists

Listen to article

The Ghana Journalists Association (GFA) has commended media practitioners for the good work done in their coverage of the 2020 General Elections as it call on the public to help defend journalists from attacks.

While many Civil Society Organisations also agree with the unparalleled professionalism and quality displayed by the media, the election did not end without some journalists being attacked in line of duty.

Taking the attacks on journalists a serious matter, the GJA says it is time the general public helped in protecting members of the fourth estate of the realm.

“.....nothing justifies the verbal attacks, blazing threats, and cyber-bullying being perpetrated against certain journalists and media houses for performing their electoral duty and executing their constitutional mandate. The anti-media brew which is bubbling in certain political circles is inimical to press freedom and dangerous to our democracy.

“This must stop forthwith. We also demand that it is time for conscientious and dutiful citizens of this country to rise and defend the media from any ‘bullet attacks’ and ‘bloodshed calls’ targeted at journalists,” part of a press release from the GJA signed by President Mr. Affail Monney has said.

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of journalists in the country has charged practitioners to be brave and continue carrying out their work to calm the tension after the election.

“The GJA encourages all journalists to go about their professional work unafraid and unintimidated. They should also inject the highest degree of circumspection in their work and do nothing to fan the flames of tension nor stoke the embers of violence.

“Finally, the GJA appeals to the media community to lend their full support to moves to calm down tempers and pull the nation back from the precipice it finds itself,” the press release concludes.

Find the full content of the press release below: