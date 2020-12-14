ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020

Preasure mounts on Chief Imam to sack his spokesperson

Sheikh Nuhu SharubutuSheikh Nuhu Sharubutu
Youth of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Zongo, have asked the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu to dismiss his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo.

They besieged the Chief Imam's residence in Fadama, a suburb of Accra to make the demand.

Also, they want Sheikh Armiyawo sacked from the Coalition of Domestic Election Observer (CODEO) which he heads as its Acting Chairman.

Their demands are part of NDC's refusal to accept the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections results.

—DGN Online

