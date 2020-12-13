ModernGhanalogo

13.12.2020 Education

Appointment of New Pro V.C For AAM-USTED

By Asare Kingsley
Appointment of New Pro V.C For AAM-USTED
The recent problems at the University of Education Winneba which have polarized all the campuses with factions is yet to be repeated after Professor Isaac Boateng declares himself as the New Pro-Vice-Chancellor of AAM-University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development in Kumasi.

Prof. Boateng who is a junior Dean to the institution claims he is more qualified for such a position, hence has declared himself as the Pro-V-C of the AAM-USTED without the president Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo's authorisation.

This is said to create huge conflict in the management of the institution and its affairs since there are senior Deans who are more competent and qualified to chair such position for the progress and development of the university.The acting VC, Prof F. K. Sarfo and the new governing council should do the right thing to avoid the same favouritism that has created many problems in UEW. There's the need to avoid issues which will bring this young University into disrepute. Let peace and harmony prevail in the university. The New Council should ensure to do away with tribal and political issues for good of the university.

Watch the video below

