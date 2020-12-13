2020 Elections: Napo expresses appreciation to Manhyia South

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has expressed profound gratitude to the people of the area for voting massively for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2020 elections

He said: “Manhyia South has shown that they believe in the good works of the NPP with the manner they voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and me.’’

In a message to the constituents after the December 7, 2020 elections, Dr. Prempeh said: “Manhyia South went about the elections peacefully and did the honourable by voting for the NPP because of what the party has done for the area.’’

The MP, who is also the Minister of Education, retained his seat with some 27, 932 votes as against 5, 292 by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

He said that the landslide victory would serve as an added motivation to continue to serve the people of the Manhyia South Constituency better.

“The NPP as a party and government and myself as your humble servant will continue to offer the Manhyia South the best of leadership and provide you with the needed development projects,’’ he said.

Dr. Prempeh entered Parliament in 2009 and has been serving the people of the area with dexterity.

His development mindset has propelled him to spread projects to every corner of the constituency to the admiration of the people.

In addition to that, the MP has a strong relationship with the people and was every time ready to engage them in order not to foist projects on them.

As many of the NPP parliamentarians struggled to win the primaries that saw them becoming aspirants for the 2020 elections, Dr. Prempeh went unopposed, as a sign of appreciating his hard work as MP and minister.