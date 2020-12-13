ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.12.2020 Headlines

2020 Elections: Napo expresses appreciation to Manhyia South

2020 Elections: Napo expresses appreciation to Manhyia South
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has expressed profound gratitude to the people of the area for voting massively for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2020 elections

He said: “Manhyia South has shown that they believe in the good works of the NPP with the manner they voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and me.’’

In a message to the constituents after the December 7, 2020 elections, Dr. Prempeh said: “Manhyia South went about the elections peacefully and did the honourable by voting for the NPP because of what the party has done for the area.’’

The MP, who is also the Minister of Education, retained his seat with some 27, 932 votes as against 5, 292 by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

He said that the landslide victory would serve as an added motivation to continue to serve the people of the Manhyia South Constituency better.

“The NPP as a party and government and myself as your humble servant will continue to offer the Manhyia South the best of leadership and provide you with the needed development projects,’’ he said.

Dr. Prempeh entered Parliament in 2009 and has been serving the people of the area with dexterity.

His development mindset has propelled him to spread projects to every corner of the constituency to the admiration of the people.

In addition to that, the MP has a strong relationship with the people and was every time ready to engage them in order not to foist projects on them.

As many of the NPP parliamentarians struggled to win the primaries that saw them becoming aspirants for the 2020 elections, Dr. Prempeh went unopposed, as a sign of appreciating his hard work as MP and minister.

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Rigging, shambolic basic math errors of Jean Mensa a pale shadow of Charlotte Osei – IMANI
13.12.2020 | News
GSS commences CAPI Training of Master Trainers for the 2021 Population and Housing Census
12.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: EU observers say collation was less transparent
12.12.2020 | News
Fake Prophecies: Government admonished to regulate activities of pastors, prophets and prophetesses
12.12.2020 | News
JOY And Walker 2020 thanks media partners
11.12.2020 | News
Give more appointments to Chairman Wontumi—Volta group backs Kennedy Agyapong
11.12.2020 | News
Prophet Badu Kobi's Church will collapse, he'll fall by 2021 and never rise — Spiritualist
12.12.2020 | News
MP-elect Kingsley Nyarko's father reported dead after winning Kwadaso seat
11.12.2020 | News
Jean Mensa-EC not only incompetent but very corrupt – IMANI boss
11.12.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Rigging, shambolic basic math errors of Jean Mensa a pale sh...
3 hours ago

Election 2020: Results were not publicly displayed in 17 pol...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line