14.12.2020 Social News

2021 is victory for me — Badu Kobi reacts to Lucifer's comments against him

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
The founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has reacted to comments made by Quotation Master that he (Badu Kobi) and his Church will collapse in 2021 and not rise again.

In a sermon on Sunday, 13th December, 2020, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi said: "There is a certain gentleman, I wouldn't mention his name because he name doesn't matter, that Badu Kobi’s church would collapse but in 2021, listen to me, listen to me, 2021, victory is mine".

"In 2021 your money will just flow," he said while pointing to the congregation.

But speaking to Nana Kwaku Peprah regarding Badu Kobi's reaction to his comments, he said: "Badu Kobi should just mention my name, I mentioned his name so he should stop beating about the bush."

This back and forth between the African Traditional Spiritualist and Prophet Badu Kobi follows a comment Quotation Master made on Saturday 12th December, 2020 on Rev. Nyansa Boakwa's 'Nsɛm Pii' show on Happy FM that Prophets Badu Kobi and his church will collapse in 2021.

According to him, Prophet Badu Kobi has made prophecies that flopped notably among them is the 2020 general elections in Ghana which he predicted former President John Mahama was going to win.

