ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.12.2020 Press Release

Disregard Any Information On The Inauguration Of The Private Educational Coalition Committee

Disregard Any Information On The Inauguration Of The Private Educational Coalition Committee
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB), now the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), has cited an artwork going viral about the "Inauguration of the Private Educational Coalition Committee as an Administrative Body to Manage and Coordinate all Private activities under the Pre-Tertiary level in Ghana" on 15th December 2020.

NaSIA is by this press release, advising the general public to disregard such information as the Committee is not recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) nor the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA).

The Minister, MoE and NaSIA, therefore, dissociate themselves from this as it is fake and has no association with the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

For further enquiries, please contact the Ag. Director, General Administration of NaSIA via email on info @inspectorateboard.gov.gh or via phone on 0302907589/0545732688/0559186382.

Yours Sincerely,

(MRS)

Ag. DIRECTOR, GENERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Cc:

HON. MINISTER OF EDUCATION, MoE

HON. DEPUTY MINISTERS OF EDUCATION, MoE CHIEF DIRECTOR, MoE

1212202085448-k5fri7t2h0-fake-news

1212202085448-ptkwo0a442-artwork-from-pecc-2.jpeg

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today

Attachments

More Press Release
Modern Ghana Links
Well done, Marigold!
12.12.2020 | Release
Friends Of Nana Akufo-Addo (FONAA) Institute extends its congratulations
11.12.2020 | Release
EU Election Observation Mission Ghana Statement
10.12.2020 | Release
Chairman Wontumi and his team won the 2020 presidential elections for Akufo-Addo
11.12.2020 | Release
Education & Management Consulting, Llc. Makes Dreams Of Brilliant But Needy Children Come True In Partnering With Fruitful-Land Academy
05.12.2020 | Release
Simbox And International Voice Call Refilling Fraudsters Busted In Collaborative Efforts – Nca/kelni Gvg/ghana Police
05.12.2020 | Release
Federation of Muslim Councils declares day of prayers for peaceful elections
03.12.2020 | Release
Election 2020: political party leaders must put Ghana first — FOSDA
03.12.2020 | Release
Election 2020: UPP declares support for Mahama
03.12.2020 | Release
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

I’m not behind Ernest Kumi’s defeat in Akwatia – Ama Sey deb...
5 hours ago

We reject disgraceful results declared by EC – Sefwi Wiawso ...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line