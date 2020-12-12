Disregard Any Information On The Inauguration Of The Private Educational Coalition Committee

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB), now the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), has cited an artwork going viral about the "Inauguration of the Private Educational Coalition Committee as an Administrative Body to Manage and Coordinate all Private activities under the Pre-Tertiary level in Ghana" on 15th December 2020.

NaSIA is by this press release, advising the general public to disregard such information as the Committee is not recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) nor the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA).

The Minister, MoE and NaSIA, therefore, dissociate themselves from this as it is fake and has no association with the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

For further enquiries, please contact the Ag. Director, General Administration of NaSIA via email on info @inspectorateboard.gov.gh or via phone on 0302907589/0545732688/0559186382.

Yours Sincerely,

(MRS)

Ag. DIRECTOR, GENERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Cc:

HON. MINISTER OF EDUCATION, MoE

HON. DEPUTY MINISTERS OF EDUCATION, MoE CHIEF DIRECTOR, MoE