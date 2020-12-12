Well done, Marigold!

Marigold, you were born a winner, a warrior, one who defied the odds by surviving the most gruesome battle of them all - the race to the egg. And now that you are a giant, why do you even doubt victory against smaller numbers and wider margins?

Justina Marigold Assan, the only walls that exist are those you have placed in your mind. And whatever obstacles you conceive, exist only because you have forgotten what you have already achieved.

The universe doesn't give you what you want in your mind; it gives you what you demand with your actions.

Hon Justina Marigold Assan the MCE of Agona West Municipal. You have served and won the heart of your people with your selfless leadership.

Despite all the challenges, with limited resources, you teamed up with us to move into the villages in the municipality to sell the good works of both his excellency the President and the Hon. MP to the good people.

You again visited most polling stations to monitor and interact with officials there on the elections day. You will forever live in our hearts.

The naysayers and the doubting Thomases will never understand how you made it.

We shall always be grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for giving you to us in Agona West as our MCE.

We will forever be indebted to him and our Osono family leadership.

By Friends Of Justina Marigold Assan

(FOJMA)