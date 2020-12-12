16 Days of Activism - Savana Signatures Empowers women and girls to fight SGBV

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women presents a task for every individual and institution to reflect on the anguish women and girls go through on daily basis and to identify the individual and/or institutional efforts made in eliminating violence against women.

Undeniably, we have done poorly over the years. 1 in 3 women still experiences violence in their lifetime (WHO). This issue is not only devastating for survivors of violence and their families but also entails significant social and economic costs (World Bank).

A course worth emulating is the I-Matter project; an intervention implemented by Savana Signatures with support from Grand Challenges Canada, which aimed at reducing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) among women and adolescent girls in the Nkwanta North and Krachie East districts in the Oti Region of Ghana.

The project utilized the Ready Steady approach to involve community leaders, women, girls, teachers and stakeholders to interact on issues of SGBV, specifically ways of ending the menace. The project also stimulated media interactions geared towards bringing perpetrators and factors fueling SGBV to the limelight, thus eliminating SGBV. Below are some reflections beneficiaries from the project in the Oti Region shared;

Abigail, 15 years - “Before I joined the Ready Steady discussion group, I didn’t know rape/defilement and child marriage was a crime in Ghana. I used to judge/frown on rape victims and teenage pregnant mothers, but now due to my participation in the discussions, I know it’s not a shame to report perpetrator of these crimes and also to support any victims of abuse to receive justice. Currently, in other to make the community a safe place for girls, I share my knowledge with other girls so that they will protect themselves and their siblings”.

Adoyana, 35 years – “I have been ignorant about reporting issues of rape and defilement, although I knew it is wrong and a shameful act, I felt it was appropriate to be handled in home and not reported to the police so as to save both families especially the girl from stigma. Also, I never discuss issues of rape, teenage pregnancy and teenage pregnancy with my children, which I believe has contributed to my daughter’s pregnancy at a teenage.

My participation in the women group discussions have thought me a lot and I have begun discussing issues of SGBV and reproductive health with my children. Also, I now hold the belief that perpetrators of these crimes especially rape should be punished by law and I also advise women to report these cases if I get the opportunity.”

Erica, 30 years – “I used to beat and insult my children whenever they misbehave, so they were scared always and this situation created a lot of stress and tension at home. After participating in the ready steady discussions, and sharing my concern among group members, I resulted in discussing issues with my children and not be violent to them. It has been hard for me because even when I am angry, I still try to listen and discuss issues with them.

My home for some time now has been calm and peaceful because my children listen to me when I ask them to do something especially with household chores and reading their books. My children are happy and my husband also stays at home more often than he usually would have. interestingly, I now save more money and provide sufficient food for my family because I don’t have to buy medicine to cure blisters or headaches resulted from the beatings.”

Mpopiin, 30 years – “My boyfriend denied his responsibilities as a father even though my family and I tried to talk with him but to no avail. It wasn’t an easy experience as the news spread in the community, my unborn baby was called fatherless and me as a promiscuous woman. I heard of the Ready Steady group, this group support women who are going through SGBV issues, so I confronted the group facilitator about my problem and he led me to the Social Welfare office where my boyfriend was invited for a discussion. After several discussions, he finally agreed to take responsibility of the pregnancy as all evidence proved he was the father of my baby. Since then, he provides the necessary financial support as it was agreed and now even though I lost one of my babies during birth my family is happy now, my baby is now recognized and I have restored my dignity in the community. I can now associate freely in the community.”

Going Forward

The organization has linked beneficiaries and the general public to their Sexual Health Education Plus (SHE+) Helpline (Toll-Free: 080 00 11 22) to access help on SGBV through age-appropriate and real-time information, counseling and referral services. The platform is handled by Health professionals, its confidential, and nationwide.

The 16 Days of Activism wished-for a renewed and strengthened individual and institutional commitment towards eliminating violence against women. This includes increasing women’s right to economic resources, uninhibited access to human rights institutions, and their power to fully participate and make decisions that affect them.

Writer: Edward A. Ken-Zorre