Rising Democrats congratulates ABA Fuseini, MP-Elect for Sagnarigu constituency

RISING DEMOCRATS

For immediate Release

Date :11-12-2020

RISING DEMOCRATS CONGRATULATES HON. A. B. A. FUSEINI, MP ELECT FOR SAGNARIGU CONSTITUENCY

We the above youth group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in your Constituency (Sagnarigu), write to officially congratulate you (Hon. A. B. A. FUSEINI) and our party (NDC) for another victory in the just-ended December 7th General Elections.

Indeed, we recognize the hard work and dedication you put in during your stay as Member of Parliament for the Sagnerigu Constituency in the national Parliament.

This we believe contributed to your overwhelming victory over your main opponent despite the monies she spent.

We also wish to thank the Constituency Executives of our Party for their immense support during the electioneering process.

We again thank all party supporters and members for their loyalty to the party and their support leading to our victory.

We however wish to use the opportunity to remind you of the task ahead. Data from the 2020 elections revealed that 2024 will not be an easy task, so we appeal to you not to undermine the gravity of the task, especially the youth.

We advise that you do all things possible to win the hearts of the Youth since they determine who wins elections in Ghana.

Finally, the Constituents voted for you because of the trust and love they have for you and the NDC party, so please don't disappoint us.

Lastly, we assure you of the support of we *RISING DEMOCRATS* that we are available and will always be available whenever you need us.

once again, *CONGRATULATIONS* for the victory

Long live NDC

Long live Hon. A. B. FUSEINI

Long live Rising Democrats.

..... Signed.........

Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya

(Chairman)

