Universal Health Coverage Day 2020: Health for all, protect everyone

This year’s theme responds directly to the urgency of the moment. Health for All: Protect Everyone . To end this crisis and build a safer and healthier future, we must invest in health systems that protect us all—now.

“We certainly cannot run away from our own shadows, the COVID-19 and its implications on health across the globe is enough testimony that ,indeed, the issues of health must remain paramount and greater concern in the development menu list of governments and leadership, we shall all suffer the consequences if we fail to adhered to the principles, tenets, off and give practical meaning and attention to Universal Health Coverage (UHC),anything short of that we will continue to suffer the shocks, and our health systems will remain in a fragile state.

We collectively need to rise to the challenges, build back better, and again make Health For All: Protect Everyone more practical than a mere dream, the ball is in our courts. Says, Joseph Senyo Kwashie –Executive Director At Community And Family Aid Foundation –Ghana”.

We at COMMUNITY AND FAMILY AID FOUNDATION –GHANA are happy to join the international community to celebrate this year’s Universal Health Coverage Day On 12.12.2020, so significant in our quest to foster a collective health care and service provisions that caters for the needs of all irrespective of the social status and economic background. As we celebrate globally on the theme: Health For All-Protects Everyone, lives much to be desired.

We began the year 2020 hopeful of a better future that puts smiles on the faces of all only to be shattered and battered by the scourge of COVID-19.This really exposed the deeper cracked nature and how critical our health systems remains loosely organized and unprepared for to handle magnitude of health situations.

The emerging trends and shorts falls recorded presently should rather send a strong signal to government and leadership all over to prioritise health care and services provisions that bridges the gaps. No more excuses and selective justice in our health care system, the time is now more than before to shine the light of Universal Health Coverage as a greater impetus in our health systems strengthen and in doing so position ourselves to health recovery to delivery that gives satisfaction to everyone.

Background

Each year on 12 December, the world celebrates International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day), an official UN-designated day, to raise awareness of the need for strong, equitable and resilient health systems and universal health coverage (UHC). UHC is based on the principle that everyone, everywhere should have access to quality essential health services without suffering financial hardship. It is a goal that cuts across all health targets and is such a beacon of hope for a healthier and more equitable world.

UHC Day marks the anniversary of the UN’s historic and unanimous endorsement of UHC in 2012 as an essential priority for international development. Since then, it has become the annual rallying point for the growing movement for health for all. Every 12 December (12.12), advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, to call on leaders to make smarter investments in health and to remind the world the imperative of Health for All.

This 12.12, we need every single leader in the world to hear our message: to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier future, we must invest in health systems that protect everyone—now.

This burst of solidarity is our chance to show political leaders that people everywhere are rising to demand universal health coverage as an achievable goal and urgent investment.

What is the state of commitment to universal health coverage around the world?

The State of commitment to universal health coverage (UHC ) provides a multi-stakeholder consolidated view on the state of progress being made towards UHC at country and global levels.

The review is political, country-focused and action-oriented in nature and complements the more technical and global UHC monitoring report focusing on UHC indicators on service coverage and financial protection.

The State of UHC Commitment follows the UHC Political Declaration’s Key Targets, Commitments and Follow-up Actions and support national accountability and advocacy processes to ensure political leaders are held accountable for their UHC commitments.

OUR CALL TO ACTION: Health For All –Protect Everyone

We as organization want to emphasise that even before the crisis, at least half of the world’s population did not have full coverage of essential health services and about 100 million people were pushed into extreme poverty because they have had to spend on health care beyond their ability to pay.

To end this crisis and build a safer and healthier future, we must invest in health systems that protect us all — now” UHC Day Campaign on 12 December 2020 will mark one year since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The problems we know them, what matters most is use our acclaimed advancement in technology, and our globalized scientific discoveries to provide HEALTH FOR ALL –THAT PROTECT EVERYONE.

Joseph Senyo Kwashie

(Executive Director )

Community and Family Aid Foundation-Ghana