12.12.2020 Regional News

Kumasi: Phase III of disinfection of Airports commence ahead of Christmas holidays

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
On Friday, 11th December 2020, The Ministry of Aviation in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, commenced the third phase of the COVID-19 Disinfection Exercise at the various airports across the country.

The exercise forms part of the Government’s efforts to ensure the safety of passengers in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Over 20 Spraying personnel using Spraying Gun machines move through the airport terminals disinfecting high-risk touchpoints like gate rooms, ticketing lobbies, employee spaces, open Surfaces, Automated Teller machines and bathrooms.

In an interview with Mr. Adams Mohammed Mahama, Senior Communications Officer, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, he said the disinfection exercise of the airports across the country is to enhance safety for travellers both onboard and at the airport.

According to him, He said the exercise will be carried out concomitantly throughout the country. "This exercise (3rd phase) which commenced today in Kumasi will be carried out in Accra, Tamale, and Takoradi Airports", he said.

He emphasised that the virus still lives with us.

"People think the COVID-19 does not exist so they have stopped observing the control measures; the virus still lives with us; let's all wear our nose masks, wash our hands, use sanitizers and importantly observe social distance to protect ourselves," he said.

Mr. Adams noted that the disinfection of Airports, schools, markets, and public places had helped the country in combating the spread of the virus.

Mr. Adams assured the general public of their safety, stating that with the strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols, the airport will be safer for the general public.

For his part, Ernest Nutor, the Regional Vector Control Officer, said the disinfection, spearheaded by waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, is also meant to keep with the protocols introduced to fight the virus in Ghana.

He underscored that the disinfectant does not contain potentially harmful chemicals to humans or machines, hence kills the virus.

"Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. remains committed to providing solutions to the sanitation crisis in the country," he assured.

