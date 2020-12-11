ModernGhanalogo

11.12.2020

JOY And Walker 2020 thanks media partners
Appreciation To Our Media Partners

Let me on behalf of the campaign team and our leader Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah express our gratitude to all of you, our media partners, for your efforts.

The office is grateful and I am grateful for your support for the Independent Ticket in the 2020 elections.

As a declaration has been made, we will all have to come together and help build our dear nation for a brighter future.

Please note with effect from today 10th December 2020 the merger between JOY and Walker has come to a successful end.

Thank you and hope to continue our beautiful relationship with you in 2024 if God wills.

Enoch Egyir

Director of Communication JOY2024 Campaign Office

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
