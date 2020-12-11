ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
11.12.2020

Give more appointments to Chairman Wontumi—Volta group backs Kennedy Agyapong

A Group in the Volta Region has backed call by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, for the President to consider giving the chunk of appointments to the Ashanti Region in his next administration.

Results from last Monday's elections once again proved Ashanti Region as the bedrock of the New Patriotic Party, after garnering a whopping 1.794,000 million votes for the President,  His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. 

The region singlehandedly carried the President on its shoulders, cancelling total votes obtained by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in eight regions.

Reactions from the outcome have largely been a mixed one, with many commending the regional leadership for a good job done, despite failing to achieve the 47 Parliamentary targets.

The outspoken MP for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, in a video that has since gone viral, has suggested to the President to give a large percentage of the appointments to persons from the Ashanti Region as compensation for the massive support shown to the party.

His comment has therefore received backing from supporters across the 16 regions.

Already,  a group based in the Upper East Region,  Upper East NPP Patriots,  has thrown its weight behind Chairman Wontumi and his team for the impressive result. 

The latest to add its voice to the call is a Volta Region group,  Youth For Action,  which has backed the call made by the Assin Central Legislator.

According to them, the only way the ruling NPP consolidates its gains in any future election is to prioritize the Ashanti  Region.

"Election is about victory and so we need to first put a priority on what brings us a result, Ashanti Region has been consistent and therefore deserves the bigger share of the national cake"
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
