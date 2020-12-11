ModernGhanalogo

11.12.2020 Press Release

Friends Of Nana Akufo-Addo (FONAA) Institute extends its congratulations

By Friends Of Nana Akufo-Addo (FONAA) Institute
Dear Mr. President-Elect,

We, members of FONAA Institute send you our warmest congratulations upon your re-election as President of our dear country.

Knowing you, this is a time of tremendous opportunity for women, children, the needy, and the downtrodden.

Your unrivaled experience in government will be a unique asset for our people and will enable Ghana to continue to give strong leadership which Africa needs.

We look forward to helping you not only to transform Ghana and Africa but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and brotherhood of man (and for that matter the sisterhood of the woman) of all peoples.

We will rejoice in your victory as if we have not been bereaved, and mourn in the pain of the demise of our patron, Victor Newman as if we lost the elections.

Sincerely,

FONAA COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE
