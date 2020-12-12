16 days gender activism: UNFPA and partners call for collective effort

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday climaxed the 16 days of activism against gender based violence with an art of exhibition dubbed "Faces of Violence."

The 16 days activism is an international celebration that seeks to campaign and bring issues of violence against women and children to the fore.

According to Country Representative of UNFPA Niyi Ojuolape, series of activities were put together to underscore the issues of sexual gender based violence and the need for everyone to take action against.

He described sexual based gender violence as a 'silent pandemic' ravaging societies across the region but ignored by many.

"Many people because of the patriotic nature of our society, many people have come to accept the incidents of gender based violence as normal. We have quite a number of victims and survivors of sexual and gender based violence who don't even report anymore, who don't even consider the incidents as an issue anymore."

He said these are people who suffer in silence because society does not encourage reporting.

He expressed worry over the increasing trend adding, that these are major issues in society that needs to be tackled.

In his view, gender based violence survivors and victims require support, however the current system does not provide such opportunity.

"But somehow the architecture of our response does not provide an opportunity or provide an escape route or even provide any system to respond to the issues by given them support."

UNFPA, he said as part of its efforts has contributed to the campaign against sexual based violence through various means including providing information and communication about SGBV, in the society.

Also support its partners to underline the issues and bring it the fore for policy makers to be familiar and take actions appropriately.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr. Afisah Zakariah said, gender based violence requires a collective fight by all stakeholders.

"We can not do it here alone, we need our family members, the community levels, we need our opinion leaders to join us so that we all can say no to violence generally. Violence is not good," she said.

She bemoaned over occurrences of violence among sexual relationships which primarily she said is conceived by love.

She expresses gratitude to UNFPA, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders for the continues support in the fight against sexual gender based violence.