11.12.2020 Social News

Water crisis looms as fire destroys Yendi GWCL water pump panels

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Fire has destroyed the pump panels of the Yendi Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) at River Dakar near Yendi, a situation that is likely to create serious water shortage in the Municipality and its environs.

Alhaji Adam Sayibu, the Yendi District Manager of the company on Friday conducted Ya-Na Abukari II, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf and the Acting Yendi Divisional Police Commander Superintendent Twum Barimah round burnt pump panels to see for themselves the extent of damage.

He said the Regional management of the GWCL in Tamale had sent for the parts in Accra as they suspected power fluctuation as the cause of the fire outbreak.

He gave the assurance that regular water supply would resume when the parts arrive for fixing .

On his part, Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord (King) after the inspection of the damaged pump panels with the Gbewaa Palace Public Relations Officer Mr. Musah Yakubu and his secretary Mr. Abdul-Raman Mahama advised the people of Yendi to use the water they had stored judiciously as the municipality had no other source of water to be supplied to them.

He said he and the Municipal Chief Executive would work in collaboration to ensure that the Ghana Water Company Limited to fix the problem.

---GNA

