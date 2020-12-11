Don’t wear party paraphernalia to church on Sunday – Christian Council

The Christina Council of Ghana (CCG) has called on Christians to avoid wearing political party paraphernalia to church on Sunday, 13 December 2020 for the sake of peace, unity and national cohesion following the declaration of the winner of the 7 December Presidential election by Electoral Commission.

The main opposition leader John Dramani Mahama has rejected the election result after the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo was declared winner.

This decision by Mr Mahama and the NDC is causing tension to rise in some parts of the country.

To this end, the CCG, in a statement urged supporters of the winning candidate to celebrate moderately and avoid comments that can inflame violence with political opponents.

“We also appeal to supporters of the losing candidate to accept the loss graciously,” the statement signed by Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose CCG General Secretary said.

The CCG further encouraged pastors to use the coming Sunday to thank God for a peaceful election and to preach unity among the Ghanaian people.

---classfm