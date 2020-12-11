ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
11.12.2020 Social News

[Watch] Prophet who predicted 51.3% win for Akufo-Addo in October, says Mahama will win 2024

Founder of the New Era Presbyterian Church and Tsaphan-Epignoxis Bible College, Prophet Sar-Nabi Ahintasem prophecy about election 2020 has come to pass.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel in October this year before the US 2020 election, the prophet prophesied that President Akufo-Addo and Joe Biden of the USA were going to win their election bid.

He predicted 51.3% for President Akufo-Addo even before the University of Ghana's Political Department also released it's polls results.

The Prophet also predicted that Joe Biden was going to win both the electoral and popular votes in the USA's 2020 election.

He further prophesied that John Dramani Mahama will become the next President of Ghana in 2024.

