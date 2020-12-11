ModernGhanalogo

11.12.2020

Police shock over sounds of sophisticated Machine Gun shots in Tamale

Police shock over sounds of sophisticated Machine Gun shots in Tamale
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Police Service on Friday said civilians in Tamale Metropolis have in their possessions heavy and sophisticated arms and ammunitions.

Gunshots were heard from people believed to be supporters of the NDC in Tamale.

The sounds gave clue to the police the kinds of guns that were being used.

They were believed to be that of AK47, Machine Guns, pistols, Pump Action and locally manufactured guns.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Benard Baba Ananga, Northern Regional Crime Officer who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said but for the timely and strategic movement of the joint security patrols that coiled the porches of disturbances, the situation could have been worsened.

He noted that while the patrol team pursued peaceful means to disperse some crowd, there was sharp attack of gun shots from unknown persons from various directions, targeting the security team who were forced to respond, and successfully dispersed the rioting crowd.

Mr Ananga said no injuries were recorded.

He indicated that the shooters were using motorcycles with pillions who sporadically fired shots from all directions through Chagnli, Tishigu, Sagani road, Agric Traffic light among others.

He urged residents to volunteer information to the police and said the town was peaceful.

He encouraged the people to go about their normal duties and report any suspicious characters to the police.

The GNA came across some residues of burnt vehicle tyres and few burnt posters.

Generally, the town is calm and residents are going about their normal duties.

---GNA

