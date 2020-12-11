Jean Mensa-EC not only incompetent but very corrupt – IMANI boss

Listen to article

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has condemned the Electoral Commission (EC) for the inconsistencies that characterized the outcome of the December 7 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Thursday corrected the total valid votes put out during the declaration of results on December 9.

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa declared the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo as the President-elect based on a total of 13,433,573 valid votes instead of 13,119,460.

In a statement Thursday, she explained that the initial figure of 13,433,573 used in her declaration wrong.

But Franklin Cudjoe believes Ghana’s election management body has sunk to its lowest level following the EC’s behaviour of continuously changing the election results.

“Finally I agree with the NPP when it says it will contest the results of five constituencies. The EC hasn’t been helpful.

“I really couldn’t believe that the EC kept changing figures on its website after admitting making basic math errors. I have now concluded that it is not only incompetent, it is very corrupt!!” Cudjoe wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

The main Opposition NDC leader, John Mahama has vowed to challenge the election result in the courts, after the keenly contested elections that he believed was stolen for President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has thus refused to concede defeat citing overwhelming voter fraud that dashed the hopes of clean polls in the 2020 general elections.

“It’s for this reason that my colleagues and I in the NDC will not accept what we know to be a fraudulent outcome of this election,” he noted, adding “and we’ll take all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice,” he told a press conference in the capital, Accra.

---kasapafm