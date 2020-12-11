NDC'll audit all pink sheets to decide next line of action – Mahama

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has expressed the party’s unwillingness to accept the outcome of the just ended general elections.

Describing the outcome as the “real stolen verdict,” Mr Mahama at a press conference on Thursday night said the party will audit the outcomes of the poll to inform its next step.

“…In order not to leave any further infractions unaccounted for, the NDC will continue its meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld. These steps will surely lead to our next line of actions within the constraints of our democratic governance process”, Mr. Mahama stated.

Additionally, John Mahama has vowed that the party will do all it can to ensure that it secures majority of the country's parliamentary seats.

He said the party has currently identified five constituencies that are under siege by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are seeking to overturn the NDC's victories there.

Announcing his decision not to accept the Electoral Commission's declared results of the 2020 polls at the NDC's headquarters in Accra, Mr. Mahama said the party is deploying a team of lawyers and party officials from Accra to support and build the capacities of the said constituencies to ensure that the party's parliamentary victories are secured.

“We are beefing up capacities in the constituencies where the ruling NPP is seeking to overturn the parliamentary victory already chalked. We are also deploying an additional crack team of lawyers and senior party officials to supports these constituencies that are under siege,” he said.

Although the Electoral Commission, in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 2020 indicated that the NPP had secured majority seats in Parliament [137] against the NDC's 136, John Mahama insisted that the NDC “won a working majority of 140 seats.”

He said there is a deliberate attempt by the governing New Patriotic Party government to “steal” five of those seats.

“What has happened since the election has been a deliberate attempt targeting five constituencies of the 140 to steal and thus subvert the people's verdict. A closer look and detailed examination of the constituency specific facts casts very dark clouds on our democracy,” the former president added.

The constituencies, according to John Mahama include Sefwi Wiawso, Sene West and Techiman South.

Mr. Mahama accused the Electoral Commission of being part of the plan to declare the seats as NPP seats, adding that the situation has seen the EC bringing “its credibility to this historic low”.

He said the polls were characterized by several irregularities and attempts to rig the polls in favour of a candidate.

---citinewroom