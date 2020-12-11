We're deploying crack team of lawyers, senior party officials to support constituencies under siege — Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls, John Mahama has vowed that the party will do all it can to ensure that it secures majority of the country’s parliamentary seats.

He said the party has currently identified five constituencies that are under siege by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are seeking to overturn the NDC’s victories there.

Announcing his decision not to accept the Electoral Commission’s declared results of the 2020 polls at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra, Mr. Mahama said the party is deploying a team of lawyers and party officials from Accra to support and build the capacities of the said constituencies to ensure that the party’s parliamentary victories are secured.

“We are beefing up capacities in the constituencies where the ruling NPP is seeking to overturn the parliamentary victory already chalked. We are also deploying an additional crack team of lawyers and senior party officials to supports these constituencies that are under siege,” he said.

Although the Electoral Commission, in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 2020 indicated that the NPP had secured majority seats in Parliament [137] against the NDC’s 136, John Mahama insisted that the NDC “won a working majority of 140 seats.”

He said there is a deliberate attempt by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to “steal” five of those seats.

“What has happened since the election has been a deliberate attempt targeting five constituencies of the 140 to steal and thus subvert the people’s verdict. A closer look and detailed examination of the constituency specific facts casts very dark clouds on our democracy,” the former president added.

The constituencies, according to John Mahama include Sefwi Wiawso, Sene West and Techiman South.

Mr. Mahama accused the Electoral Commission of being part of the plan to declare the seats as NPP seats, adding that the situation has seen the EC bring “its credibility to this historic low”.

He said the polls were characterized by several irregularities and attempts to rig the polls in favour of a candidate.

“The litany of irregularities and blatant attempts at rigging for a candidate is obvious and most embarrassing. Ghana has come too far in our democracy, in our transparency and in our well-earned international reputation for free and fair and non-violent election to find ourselves here, where we are, in respect of this election.”

“We are unable to accept the outcome of the election as declared by the EC chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa. These results are flawed and discredited,” he added.

Concerning the presidential election, John Mahama said the NDC is auditing the presidential pink sheets “to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld.”

He noted that the party’s next line of action will be taken after it completes auditing of the pink sheets.

---citinewsroom