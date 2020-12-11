ModernGhanalogo

11.12.2020 Press Release

Chairman Wontumi and his team won the 2020 presidential elections for Akufo-Addo

By Political Research Platform || PRP
If the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has any appreciation it should, first of all, go to Chairman Wontumi and his Campaign Team because their efforts delivered the Victory 2020 to President Akufo-Addo and NPP.

Eastern, Central, Greater Accra, and other Regions failed the New Patriotic Party and Nana Akufo-Addo big time. If not for the performance of the Ashanti Region, the NPP will have lost the 2020 general elections miserably.

Even though Chairman Wontumi and his Executives could not deliver the agenda 47/47, the performance of over 1.1million votes difference between NPP and NDC in Ashanti seriously without doubt won the 2020 general elections for President Akufo-Addo and NPP.

However, the performance of Parliamentary Candidates of NPP across the Country was very shameful and disappointing especially the appointees of Akufo-Addo's Government.

Political Research Platform (PRP) is a political marketing and research firm specializing in dealing with the issues of political and governance research.

.. Signed...

Francis Nyamekye

Convenor

