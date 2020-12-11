I've been vindicated by the gods, ancestors - Quotation Master claims about 2020 election prediction

Popular African Traditional Spiritualist, Kweku Peprah also known as Quotation Master or Lucifer has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the 'God's' and ancestors of the land for ensuring that his prediction on the outcome of the just ended 2020 general elections has come to pass.

Followers of Kwaku Peprah would recall that, prior to the December 7th 2020 elections, he prophesied that Nana Akufo-Addo will emerge winner in this year's elections.

He is very thankful to the gods for making his prophecy come to pass.

If readers can cast their minds back, on the 18th of November, 2020, this author published a story captioned "Election 2020: Quotation Master Predicts Winner in Ghana".

In the story referenced above, Lucifer said: “'Awherebofo' who is one of the 'God's' of our land and also the spokesperson for all angels of Ghana has revealed to him that, Nana Akuffo-Addo will win the 2020 elections".

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s 'Nsem Pii' programme today, he said, “I prophesied about the elections and it has happened; I don't pronounce any false prophesy and this one was not going to be an exception."

He stated, "I only say what the spirits have told me or shown to me".

Kwaku Peprah went ahead to reveal that, he had to perform some rituals in order to make sure that his prophecy was fulfilled.

He added, "sometimes when you prophesy about something and you don't work at it, certain things can happen in the spiritual realm and your prophecy wouldn't come to pass."

In ending the conversation with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa, Quotation Master said prophecies do not come to pass if nothing is done to support it.

According to him, even though it was a done deal for President Akufo-Addo, he had to put certain things in place in order to arrive at the outcome witnessed on the 7th of December, 2020.