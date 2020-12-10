Three busted over stolen vehicles

One Richard Ibrahim Adamu, a driver, who allegedly took two taxis from two of his colleagues to transport his clients but ended up selling them has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

With him in the dock are Alhassan Kamal, a Scrap dealer, who received the two taxis as scraps and Alhassan Fuseini, who assisted in selling the two vehicles to Kamal.

Adamu is being held on two counts of stealing while Kamal and Fuseini are facing charges of dishonestly receiving and abetment of crime respectively.

The three accused persons who were without legal representation, had been remanded into Police custody by the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh. They are to reappear on December 23.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Martin Adu Acheampong said the complainants Godson Kemeh and Moses Dekyi and the first accused person Richard Ibrahim Adamu, were Commercial Drivers at the Movenpick Bus stop in Accra.

Chief Inspector Acheampong said Kamal and Fuseini were a scrap dealer and trader respectively, and they both lived at Agbogboloshie in Accra.

On November 17, this year, about 3:00pm, Adamu approached Mr Kemeh, then driver in charge Toyota Vitz with registration No. GW 8833-20 at the Movenpick Bus stop and told him to give him his taxi cab to run some errands with his customer and return the vehicle to him the following day.

Prosecution said Mr Kemeh obliged and released his taxi cab to Adamu but he (Adamu) failed to return the vehicle as agreed.

However, prosecution said Adamu went back to the Bus stop the following day at about 10:00am where he managed to trick the second complainant Moses Dekyi and collected his Daewoo Matiz with registration number GN 4103-19 under the pretext of taking a customer to a destination. He promised to return the taxi to him at 12:00pm.

Prosecution said Adamu failed to return taxi and also switched off his phone making it difficult for the complainants to reach him.

Prosecution said the value of the vehicles were GH¢30,000.00 and GH¢20,000.00 respectively.

Complainants after searching for Adamu without any headway, Prosecution said a complaint was lodged with the Ministries Police on November 19, this year and Adamu was arrested on November 25, this year.

The prosecutor said Adamu in the course investigation stated that he gave the vehicles to Fuseini to be given to Kamal who said he needed the Vehicles to run some errands.

Prosecution said based on that Fuseini and Kamal were arrested.

According to prosecution, further investigations revealed that Adamu after collecting the vehicles from the complainants sold the Toyota Vitz taxi cab at GH¢4000.00 and the Daewoo Matiz GH¢2500.00 to Kamal.

Adamu then sent Fuseini to meet him at a location within Agbogboloshie where he received the vehicles and payments were made to him (Adamu).

Chief Inspector Acheampong said Fuseini on receipt of the vehicles, sent them to Kamal.

Prosecution said Kamal sold the Daewoo Matiz at GH¢4000.00 and converted the Toyota Vitz taxi cab to a private vehicle for his personal use.

However prosecution said the Toyota Vitz had since been recovered from him while the Daewoo Matiz was yet to be recovered. Efforts are ongoing to recover same.

—GNA