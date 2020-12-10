ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.12.2020 Crime & Punishment

Dompoase accident driver jailed 5years for manslaughter

Dompoase accident driver jailed 5years for manslaughter
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The infamous driver in the accident that claimed 34 lives at Dompoase junction early this year, was on Thursday, sentenced to five-years imprisonment by the Cape Coast High Court for manslaughter.

The convict, Mireku Mark, 45, had earlier on Monday, June 8, given a year's jail term by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast on 34 counts of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm after pleading guilty.

The Circuit Court which banned him from operating as a commercial driver for life and also fined him GH¢17,280.00 or in default serve two years in addition.

The Attorney-General's Office in Cape Coast led by the State Attorney, Mrs. Joyce Odame prayed for a higher sentence.

Passing sentence, Justice Kwasi Dapaah told the convict whose demeanour was sober and gloomy, that; 'your one mistake caused the lives of 34 people'.

It will be recalled that the convict who was driving a Hyundai bus with registration number GN 3780-10, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, attempted to over-take another vehicle but collided with a Man Diesel bus with registration number GR 5704-18 at Dompoase Junction near Komenda.

The accident involving two 60-seater passenger buses travelling from the opposite direction on the Accra-Takoradi highway, on that fateful Tuesday dawn, claimed 34 lives including three children and injured several others.

The deceased included 20 male adults, 11 female adults and three children two of whom are females and a male.

He was first arraigned at a Cape Coast Magistrate's Court when he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, January 17.

However, his Counsel, Mr John Benson raised an objection that the magistrate court had no jurisdiction to handle the case.

The court, therefore, discharged Mireku, but he was immediately re-arrested and brought before the Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Arthur Smith.

—GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Three busted over stolen vehicles
10.12.2020 | News
Court grants businessman GH¢75,000 bail over car fraud
10.12.2020 | News
My wife was in labour and I needed money — convict
06.12.2020 | News
Three jailed 48 months for stealing 32 inch flat screen tv, home threater
05.12.2020 | News
Man faces court for hitting driver’s head with bottle over GH¢ 20 debt
03.12.2020 | News
Phone repairer caged over defilement
02.12.2020 | News
Forensic lab examination identifies voice on leaked tape as NDC's Ofosu Ampofo’s
01.12.2020 | News
Man jailed two years for stealing vehicle
01.12.2020 | News
Unemployed man arrested over car theft
30.11.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

I’m unwilling to accept fictionalised results of flawed elec...
13 seconds ago

Prez Akufo-Addo appoints 15-member transition team
7 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line