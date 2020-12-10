ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.12.2020 Headlines

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara congratulates President-Elect Akufo-Addo

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara congratulates President-Elect Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara has congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential elections.

President Akufo-Addo was re-elected as the first gentleman of the land in the just ended 2020 Presidential elections in Ghana.

The NPP presidential candidate pulled 6,730,587 votes (51.3%) while his competitor John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition NDC amassed 6,213,182 (47.3%).

Congratulating President Akufo-Addo, Alassane Ouattara stated that, “My warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana”

“I look forward to working with him in the same warm spirit which has marked the historic and fraternal relations between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for so many years”, he posted on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/191185443558/posts/10159117138038559/?app=fbl

---XliveAfrica.com

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Prez Akufo-Addo appoints 15-member transition team
10.12.2020 | News
I won’t ‘take it easy, relax’ in my second term; I’ll still work very hard – Akufo-Addo assure Ghanaians
10.12.2020 | News
[Full text] Akufo-Addo's victory speech of election 2020
10.12.2020 | News
Live Streaming: EC declares 2020 Presidential election results
09.12.2020 | News
Commonwealth observers urge 'patience' as Ghana awaits final results
09.12.2020 | News
I'll join NPP if they buy into my ideas and revamp three Nkrumah's factories dear to my heart — GUM's Osofo Kyiri Abosom
10.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Dr Ibrahim Anyars increases the fortunes of NPP in Tamale Central
09.12.2020 | News
EC addresses media over election results delay
09.12.2020 | News
Voting ends nationwide, counting underway
07.12.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara congratulates President-...
1 hour ago

US applauds Ghana on successful elections, Congratulates Aku...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line