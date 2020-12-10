Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara congratulates President-Elect Akufo-Addo

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara has congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential elections.

President Akufo-Addo was re-elected as the first gentleman of the land in the just ended 2020 Presidential elections in Ghana.

The NPP presidential candidate pulled 6,730,587 votes (51.3%) while his competitor John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition NDC amassed 6,213,182 (47.3%).

Congratulating President Akufo-Addo, Alassane Ouattara stated that, “My warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana”

“I look forward to working with him in the same warm spirit which has marked the historic and fraternal relations between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for so many years”, he posted on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/191185443558/posts/10159117138038559/?app=fbl

---XliveAfrica.com