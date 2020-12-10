Prez Akufo-Addo appoints 15-member transition team

President-elect Akufo-Addo has appointed a 15-member transitional team following the Electoral Commission's declaration of his victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

The team will be led by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare according to a government statement.

Akufo-Addo who will be serving a second four-year term named Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo; Chief Justice, Gloria Akuffo; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister; and Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as members.

The other members include Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government Minister; Albert Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister; Head of Civil Service, Nana Dwamena; Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur and Dr. Janet Amapdu Fofie, Chair of the Public Services Commission.

The Secretary to Cabinet, Mercy Debrah; Joshua Kyeremeh, the National Security Coordinator and Henry Wood, the acting Chief Director of the Office of the President are the remaining members.

The appointment of a transitional team is a constitutional requirement of a government in power after a general election.

The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) states that “the person elected as President shall appoint an equal number of persons as appointed under paragraph (a) to constitute a Transition Team that shall include the Head of the Civil Service, the Head of the Local Government Service the Secretary to the Cabinet and the National Security Coordinator”.

---citinewsroom