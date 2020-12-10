US applauds Ghana on successful elections, Congratulates Akufo-Addo on his Reelection

Listen to article

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan applauds Ghana on its successful elections on December 7, 2020 and congratulates President Akufo-Addo on his re-election.

Stephanie S. Sullivan noted that the elections were conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"The United States expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels, in keeping with Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a shining example of democracy in the region and across the world," she emphasised.

The U.S. government stands ready to continue our strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana to advance our shared prosperity.