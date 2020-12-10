[Full text] Akufo-Addo's victory speech of election 2020

Listen to article

Ladies and gentlemen of the media, fellow Ghanaians,

A few minutes ago, what was known by me and, indeed, by many, many Ghanaians, was announced by the Returning Officer of the presidential election, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been given four more years by the Ghanaian people to do more for them. This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. In our system, it is the Electoral Commission that has the constitutional responsibility of declaring the will of the people in an election.

Prior to this declaration by the EC Chairperson, I received personal congratulatory messages from some of my fellow presidential candidates in the election of 7th December. I expressed my appreciation to them, and thanked them for helping to ensure that the race was largely a keen, exciting contest of ideas, whose ultimate goal was the growth and development of Mother Ghana, as well as the improvement of the living standards of the Ghanaian people.

Fellow Ghanaians, I must, at the outset, give thanks to Almighty God for His continued mercies, and for granting my party, the New Patriotic Party, and I this all-important win. It has been a hard-fought one, which has resulted in an incontestable result, and we are duly grateful for how far He has brought us.

We were confident, at the beginning of the campaign, that the considerable amount of work we had done since coming into office in 2017 would secure for us four more years in office, and the declaration made by the Returning Officer has set us on that path.

For that, I am extremely grateful to you, fellow Ghanaians, for this victory. I am deeply humbled, again, by your show of confidence, and I do not take this lightly. There could be that tendency for an incumbent President, who has just secured a second term in office, to, as it were, “take it easy and relax”, because there is nothing more to lose or prove. I am of a different character.

Just as I have been doing since January 2017, I give you my word that I will continue to work very hard to help build the prosperous and progressive Ghana for which we yearn. The decisive margin of victory in this election constitutes for me an endorsement of the policies and programmes initiated by my Government and put before the electorate, and I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the tasks of this new mandate, and, thereby, justify the confidence reposed in me. I assure you, fellow Ghanaians, that I will do my best not to let you down.

The period for campaigning is over, and the outcome of the election has been decided. The Ghanaian people, through the results, have made it loud and clear that the two parties, the NPP and NDC, must work together, especially in Parliament, for the good of the country. Now is the time for each and every one of us, irrespective of our political affiliations, to unite, join hands, stand shoulder-to-shoulder, and work hard to place Ghana where she deserves to be – a prosperous and dynamic member of the global community, making her own unique contribution to the growth of world civilisation.

My immediate task will be to continue with the process of reversing the effects COVID-19 has had on our economy and on our lives, and put the nation on course for full economic recovery and development. Before the pandemic struck, Ghana, in recent years, was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. I give you my word, we will regain this reputation.

Fellow Ghanaians, I say a big ayekoo to the Chairperson, Deputy Chairpersons, Commissioners, Directors, Returning Officers, Electoral Officers, and the agents of our respective political parties for delivering one of the best elections, if not the best, ever witnessed in our history, which has won universal acclaim. The EC, even in the midst of the pandemic, has done a yeoman’s job, and we can only urge them on to continue along this path, and achieve even greater strides in future.

The orderly, commendable and peaceful conduct of Ghanaians on election day is to be widely applauded. The high rates of adherence to COVID-19 protocols on the day ensured that the exercise passed off safely.

To the security services, who ensured the peace and safety of the process, Ghana will forever be in your debt. Your role has been invaluable in preserving law and order.

And, lastly, but by no means the least, the praise of the nation goes to the media for the extensive coverage provided before, during, and after the conduct of the polls. I also say a big thank you to the domestic and international Election Observer Teams that have been in our country for the period of the election for their concern.

I condemn in no uncertain terms the isolated incidents of post-electoral violence in Odododiodio and Techiman that led to a few regrettable deaths. May their souls rest in peace. We must work to avoid the repetition of such events in future.

I thank the national, regional, constituency, electoral area and polling station executives, elders and members of my Party, the New Patriotic Party, and all the volunteer groups, who canvassed so effectively for us, for their successful efforts. NPP supporters should, understandably, celebrate, but desist from untoward acts. At the end of the day, despite holding different political views, we should all remember that we are all part of one family, one Ghanaian people, with a common overriding agenda, which is to oversee the growth and development of Mother Ghana. Let us continue to conduct ourselves with decorum, and maintain the peace and stability of the nation, which is the envy of many around the world.

To the Ghanaian people, I say that the work ahead is to advance further the peace, progress and prosperity of our nation for all, and that is my solemn pledge to each one of you.

The Battle is the Lord’s!!

May God bless us all, and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.

I thank you for your attention.