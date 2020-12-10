I'll join NPP if they buy into my ideas and revamp three Nkrumah's factories dear to my heart — GUM's Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Listen to article

The founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews who is popularly known as 'Osɔfo Kyiri Abosom' has said he will only join the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government if the party decide to adopt some of his ideas.

His ideas, he believes, can turn around the ailing Ghana's economy and improve the poor living condition of the ordinary Ghanaian.

"The NPP believes in private sector participation but I also believe in government participation in our economic activities," he added.

He indicated that "there are three main factories that should the NPP government decide to revamp and needs my help, I shall join them to deliver. The Bonsar Tire Factory, Saltpond Ceramics, Pwalugu Tomato Factory and the Kumasi Shoe Factory".

According to 'Osɔfo Kyiri Abosom' it would be a great fulfilment to him if at least Ghana can produce car tires for our automobile industry for a start and later graduate to making tractor tires. "These factories are dear to my heart and should Nana Akufo-Addo's government decide to revamp them, and they invite me over, then I shall join their government," he stated.

When asked about the election outcome, he said his party has done very well in the elections as a first-timer to have obtained the third highest votes. "A journey with a thousand miles begins with a step and I hope that with time GUM would become a force to reckon with in Ghana politics," he stated.

He noted that he used eight months to campaign when other parties have existed and participated in elections for over 30years. "I won a lot of presidential votes and that should tell you how powerful I am," he claimed.

On conceding defeat, according to him, he called president Akufo-Addo to congratulate him. "I told him that from the way things are going, I think he has won the elections and should that happen, I congratulate him in advance" the GUM founder explained.

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews speaking to Kofi Adoma Owawani of Angel TV today at his residence in Accra said, his party has done very well and in some polling stations.

Osɔfo Kyiri Abosom commended the EC Chairperson for the good work so far and intimated that "I shall call to congratulate Mrs Jane Mensa, EC Chairperson after she has done the declaration of the Presidential election results".