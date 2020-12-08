COVID-19: Blue Band kicks off ‘Spreading Smiles’ initiative

Listen to article

Leading consumer brand, Blue Band, has announced an additional response to the economic disruption posed by Covid-19 within families in Ghana through its ‘Spreading Smiles’ Twin Tub Pack Campaign with over GHS 100,000 cash rewards up for grabs.

With experts still assessing the impact of the pandemic, the trail of job losses, salary cuts and reduced purchasing power are some of the unfortunate outcomes being recorded in the country especially within minimum wage earners. This has adversely affected access to food and other basic needs for these affected families including children within these households.

New owners of Blue Band, Upfield Foods, had previously donated over 13,000 units of nutritious Blue Band products to support the Government of Ghana’s initiative to provide food for vulnerable low-income communities during the lockdown period of the pandemic. The donation was in line with Upfield’s purpose to make people healthier and happier with great-tasting, nutritious foods that are good for you and for the planet.

This new initiative, Spreading Smiles, will involve the participation of Blue Band consumers, offering them an opportunity to nominate a family of choice that will receive financial rewards up to GHC 1,000 every week. For every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g or 900g purchased, consumers win instant gifts and also get the chance to nominate a disadvantaged family that they believe will greatly benefit from financial assistance using a code provided on the Twin Tub Pack.

At the end of the promo period, 100 disadvantaged families across Ghana would have benefited from the cash relief which will go a long way in aiding the nourishment and wellbeing of their children and families.

Speaking about the campaign, Upfield Head of Marketing West Africa, Francis Afoani said, “We are deeply concerned about families and children who are vulnerable to the economic and health impact brought on by Covid-19. As a food company, we recognize our heightened responsibility during this pandemic to provide solutions that support disadvantaged families while ensuring our nutritious, quality foods are consistently available to our consumers. We are positive that this initiative will further demonstrate our commitment to help parents grow healthy and happy kids.”

The Blue Band Twin Tub Pack can be purchased at neighborhood supermarkets across Ghana. The Pack will be easily identifiable by consumers in the spreads section of the stores by the iconic bright yellow, blue and red colours of the Blue Band brand.

According to the Marketing Manager of Upfield Ghana, Mawusi Mawuenyefia, “We thought it was important to involve our consumers in this important impact initiative as we know they are also concerned about families, friends and loved ones who have been impacted by the pandemic. We are therefore challenging our consumers and presenting them with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign.”

This campaign stays true to the Blue Band objective of helping parents grow healthy and happy kids, a promise it has kept for over 50 years in Ghana with its specially formulated, great tasting, nutritious products.

About Blue Band

Globally, 1 in 3 children are not growing well and Africa is responsible for a high percentage of this child malnutrition. Vitamin insufficiencies are also very common in African countries.

Blue Band aspires to provide an easy and tasty way to help children and families get the essential fats and some key vitamins the body needs.

Blue Band is fortified with important vitamins vital for child development:

Vitamin A – For good vision, healthy skin, and immune system

Vitamin D – For growth and development of bones and muscle function

Vitamin E – For the protection of cells against oxidative reactions

Vitamin B6 & B12 – For metabolism and converting food into energy

About Upfield

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer goods company in the world and the #1 producer of plant-based spreads globally, with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands FLORA, RAMA, BLUE BAND, PROACTIV, BECEL, and COUNTRY CROCK.

At Upfield, we make people healthier and happier with delicious, plant-based nutrition products that are good for you and for the planet. We are focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting and have superior quality and helps us deliver a “Better Plant-based Future.”

With headquarters in Amsterdam, we sell our products in over 95 countries and have 17 manufacturing sites throughout the world. We employ over 3000 Associates. Since 1871, we have been the authority in the spreads category which gives us unmatched experience, know-how, and inspiration.