08.12.2020 Elections

NDC’s Hamza Adam keeps Kumbungu seat

LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

The Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr. Hamza Adam has won the 2020 parliamentary contest in the constituency.

Dr. Hamza who is a lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS) polled 24, 278 to beat MCE for the area, Abdul Salam Hamza Fatawu and three others.

Also, John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate for the NDC beat the NPP candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the constituency.

He polled 26, 970 as against the NPP candidate who polled 16, 268.

---citinewsroom

