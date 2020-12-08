Speaker satisfied with election process

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has expressed satisfaction with the election process.

He made the comment when he cast his ballot at the Calvary Presby Polling Station at Haatso in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region around 11:00am.

He said that “this is how civilized people do their things. It tells you the level of development here in Ghana. I will like us to all stop worrying about pessimistic things and look at the good sides.”

He said Ghana was making progress in its democratic journey and added that “when we go like this, very soon America, the west and others would come and become election observers here because we are doing it right. I am very happy.”

Message from Parliament

Prior to voting yesterday, Parliament, in a message, wished all parliamentary candidates well, asserting that it “recognizes the hard work of all Members of Parliament (MPs) seeking re-election to continue their legislative, deliberative, representative and oversight of the executive functions as enshrined in the constitution and the Standing Orders and will like to wish all of them, as well as all new parliamentary candidates looking forward to becoming MPs, well in the 2020 elections.”

The statement said largely the campaigns of all parliamentary candidates had been commendable and reminded them to be extra careful in their utterances and in their dealings during and after the elections in order not to jeopardize the existing peace in the country.

“Parliament looks forward to working with all elected MPs in harmony at the commencement of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana,” he added.

---Daily Guide