The opposition National Democratic Congress has claimed that former President John Mahama has so far won over 30 percent of the presidential votes in the Ashanti Region.

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, made this known at a press conference held at the NDC national headquarters in Accra this morning.

He said per results collated by the NDC, Mr Mahama has won 80% of votes in the Greater Accra Region.

