ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Elections

Dumsor hits NDC press conference today

Dumsor hits NDC press conference today
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

There has been power outage at a press conference held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Director of Communication of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, was addressing the media from the party headquarters at Adabraka, in Accra, when light went out.

“We are trying to get our generator on so don't worry we will get back to you soon,” Mr Gyamfi apologized to the media after the dumsor striked.

Mr Gyamfi was making a series of claims on the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections when the light went out.

He said the NPP were trying to rig the elections.

--DGN online

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line