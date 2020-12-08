Abu Jinapor defeats Mutawakilu in Damongo

Listen to article

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor has floored the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo in the Savannah Region, Adam Mutawakilu.

Abu Jinapor secured 15,671 votes as against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Adam Mutawakilu’s 13,330 votes.

The presidential election in the constituency was however won by the NDC.

The NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama had 16,231 votes in the constituency while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 12,264 votes.

Jinapor serves as a Deputy Chief of Staff in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

He was 33 years old at the time of his appointment.

---citinewsroom